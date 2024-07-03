Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 212,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Black Hills by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

