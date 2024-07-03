Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 0% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $25,101.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00079086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

