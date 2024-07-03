Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,201.60 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $60,935.25 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,201.60 billion and approximately $22.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.63 or 0.00613166 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00044922 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071576 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,362 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
