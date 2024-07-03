Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $242.69 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.77 or 0.05468156 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,682,625 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,302,625 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.