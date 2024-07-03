BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCBP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,029. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $175.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In related news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCBP

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.