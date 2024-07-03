Barrington Research Comments on Franklin Covey Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

