BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $53,460.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,288.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BARK by 27.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BARK by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BARK traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 295,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,797. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. BARK has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BARK had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

