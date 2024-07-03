Barclays Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $138.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

