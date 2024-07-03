Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 92,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,570. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.