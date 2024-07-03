Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $41.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.02.

BAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 6,393,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,588,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

