Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Declares GBX 0.44 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON BCPT traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.80 ($1.05). 1,597,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,710. The stock has a market capitalization of £580.88 million, a PE ratio of -315.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.12. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.50 ($1.07).

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

