Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 0.7% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $919.55. 35,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $926.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $927.54. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

