Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

