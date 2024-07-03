Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 193 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 60,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $25,680,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,670. The firm has a market cap of $629.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

