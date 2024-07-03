Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

