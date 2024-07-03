Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $218,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,562 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,362,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

