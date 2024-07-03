Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 63,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

