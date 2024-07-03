Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NVEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

