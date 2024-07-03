Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 59 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.14. 7,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,182. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.82 and a 52-week high of $274.00.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

