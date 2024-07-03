Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,521 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enovis were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 133,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

