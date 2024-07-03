Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 1,353,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

