Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 7,692 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

VLO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.64. 571,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

