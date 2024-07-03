Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 8,179 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $4,016,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $182.34. 336,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

