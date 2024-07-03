Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 512 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.1% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 268,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

