Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $854.07 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00009603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $854.07 million and $29.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,301.97 or 1.00006349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00077018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,495,592 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,486,435.32131812 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.83071456 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $28,016,346.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.