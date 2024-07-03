Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $882.37 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00009624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $882.37 million and $26.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,132.88 or 0.99945731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00078174 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,481,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

