AWM Capital LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 583,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.