AWM Capital LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,011,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. 1,653,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

