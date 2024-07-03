AWM Capital LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VTI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.71. 1,947,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,311. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The company has a market cap of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

