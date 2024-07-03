AWM Capital LLC Acquires 28,353 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 513,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 226,627 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 70,352 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

