AWM Capital LLC Acquires 10,356 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,525. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

