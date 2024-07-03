Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avient Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. 223,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

View Our Latest Report on Avient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Avient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,580,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $2,568,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.