Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Stock Position Reduced by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of AVSD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. 4,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

