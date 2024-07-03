Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of ADP opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,287,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 99.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
