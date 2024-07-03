Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 567,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,478. The company has a market cap of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

