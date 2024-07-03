aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at $247,151.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $132,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 237,849 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 105.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

