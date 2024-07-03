AT&T (NYSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 106594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,980,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

