Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 968,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,073,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

