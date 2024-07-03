ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.41. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

