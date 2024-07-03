Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after buying an additional 519,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after buying an additional 703,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after buying an additional 177,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

