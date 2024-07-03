Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 744,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASUR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

