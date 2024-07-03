AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,286. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $238.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

