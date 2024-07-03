AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.98 ($0.40), with a volume of 1233524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

AssetCo Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of £47.11 million, a PE ratio of -377.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.30.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

