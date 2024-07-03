ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,066.25 and last traded at $1,063.59. 298,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,124,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,047.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $970.56 and a 200 day moving average of $913.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

