ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5,985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,047.89. The stock had a trading volume of 747,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $967.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $911.02. The company has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.