Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 227,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 576,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Ascot Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$305.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

