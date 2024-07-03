Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,705,000 after acquiring an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

ASAN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 732,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

