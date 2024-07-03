Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AMID traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. 1,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

