Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.53. Ardelyx shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,389,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,225. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

