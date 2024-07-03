Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

